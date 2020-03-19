There is no doubt that people are worried, stressed, and uncertain about what the future holds during these trying times. However, it is important to remember that you are not alone, and there are resources out there for those who need them. Governor Jared Polis announced yesterday that he is making it his top priority to ensure resources are available to Coloradans in the midst of this public health crisis.

Help Colorado Now is a COVID-19 volunteer effort relief fund to raise money and contributions, such as food and supplies, for members of the community. Gov. Polis is working with a committee of community leaders across Colorado to ensure the relief fund is being overseen as effectively and smoothly as possible. The State of Colorado and Mile High United Way are hosting the fund, co-chaired by Rick Sakpin and Roxanne White. Coloradans are undoubtedly lucky to live in a state where legislators are dedicated to supporting citizens through the unprecedented aftermath caused by this pandemic.

“We recognize the huge economic impacts of COVID-19 to Coloradans, and it’s no surprise that we are seeing our business, philanthropic, and community leaders join together and contribute to the Colorado COVID Relief Fund,” said Rick Sapkin, co-chair of the Relief Effort. “This is an all-hands-on-deck moment to meet these needs. We encourage all Colorado businesses and individuals who can to contribute to the future success of our state.”

So far, the relief fund has raised upwards of $3 million dollars to support individuals and families affected by the virus. However, Help Colorado Now is an ongoing effort and is majorly run on a volunteer basis. Gov. Polis is urging anyone with availability to sign up and aid in the volunteer efforts. To ensure the success of the relief fund, it takes community action and engagement.

The fund is focused towards three areas of support: prevention, impact, and recovery efforts. This will include things like medical and cleaning supplies, food services, early childhood education, small business support, behavioral health services, and more. Polis has also urged healthy donors to contribute blood donations, seeing as blood banks report a significant drop in donations amidst fear of COVID-19 .

“My top priority is to ensure the health and safety of all Coloradans during this difficult time,” said Gov. Polis. “It’s times like these that truly show our state’s resiliency and the strength of our spirit. Our state is better when we come together to overcome unique challenges—it’s just how we do things in Colorado. We will continue doing everything we can to ensure we protect our state’s most vulnerable.”

Hospitals are in need of healthcare and emergency workers, as more and more cases of COVID-19 are reported across the state. Additionally, many families are without childcare while schools are closed and parents have to continue working.

The Governor is working with Mike Johnston and the Gary Community Foundation, early childhood providers, schools districts, and the Colorado Department of Human Services to establish a system of emergency child care for our most essential workers. To apply for the program and to receive these services, visit covidchildcarecolorado.com; health care providers and staff, public safety workers and staff supporting at-risk populations will qualify. Additionally, sign up to be a volunteer or donate at HelpColoradoNow.org.