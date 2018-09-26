Courtney Act, aka Shane Jenek, the RuPaul’s Drag Race queen known for her outspoken bi activism, has done it to us. E! is getting a reality TV show about bisexual dating among young people in the U.K., to be called The Bi Life.

Welcome to #TheBiLife, the UK’s first bisexual+ reality dating show, hosted by me! 💖💜💙 Starts Thursday Oct 25th 9pm on @EOnlineUK pic.twitter.com/tDq5oBrJ2V — Courtney Act (@courtneyact) September 23, 2018

There’s not much out yet except for this short teaser video, but it looks like the show is going to be inclusive of different colors, genders, and orientations as it tells the story of dating in 2018. We can’t wait to watch!

Photo courtesy of Facebook