Courtney Act, aka Shane Jenek, the RuPaul’s Drag Race queen known for her outspoken bi activism, has done it to us. E! is getting a reality TV show about bisexual dating among young people in the U.K., to be called The Bi Life. 

There’s not much out yet except for this short teaser video, but it looks like the show is going to be inclusive of different colors, genders, and orientations as it tells the story of dating in 2018. We can’t wait to watch!

Photo courtesy of Facebook