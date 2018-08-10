Costa Rica hasn’t always been a friend to the LGBTQ population; in fact, they even had a same-gender marriage ban in place. Now the ban has been overturned, allowing people to marry who they love.

According to New Now Next, legislators now have 18 months to change marriage law and grant same-gender couples the right to marry. If they don’t act on it, the ban against marriage will still automatically dissolve.

The decision comes from a ruling issued this past January by the Inter-American Court of Human Rights. Even though many legislators oppose this change, and a lot of Costa Ricans are evangelicals, the ruling still stands.

This is awesome news for queer folks in Costa Rica, as well as their tourism, as more same-gender couples will be flocking to this sunny paradise to tie the knot. Congrats!