Washington State just made a bold move, declaring they will not allow harmful conversion therapy of minors within their borders.

According to New Now Next, SB5722 passed the Senate 33-16. It is now an actual punishable offense to perform conversion therapy on someone who is under 18. Those who are of age can still opt to undergo the process if they wish.

Now, churches will be banned from the practice on minors, as will licensed therapists.

“Children across the Evergreen State deserve to live their lives authentically and should never be subjected to the abusive practice of so-called conversion therapy,” said the Human Rights Campaign’s JoDee Winterhof. “It’s time for Washington to join the growing number of states and municipalities who are enacting these critical protections. We thank the state legislators who voted to protect LGBTQ youth from this dangerous practice, and now call on Governor [Jay] Inslee to sign this crucially important legislation.”

Inslee is expected to sign the bill into law, clearing its final hurdle. Hopefully, more states will follow suit and make sure this archaic practice is entirely done away with.