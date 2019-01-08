Log In Register
The city of Denver just unanimously passed a measure banning conversion therapy.

The ban will be enforced by Denver’s Safety, Housing, Education and Homeless Committee, who will impose fines on those found to be in violation of the new ruling.

“This proposal is aimed at state-licensed therapists operating their practice in the city who are falsely claiming that being gay or transgender is a mental illness and therefore taking advantage of parents and harming vulnerable youth,” the city said in a statement on Monday.

“This is a very proud moment for my administration, for members of City Council, and for everyone in Denver who values inclusion and acceptance,” the mayor’s official statement read. “Tonight’s vote to ban conversion therapy is our city coming together and saying with one voice that we will never allow our LGBTQ+ youth to be the targets of these dubious practices, and that we are here to support them.”

This happy news comes literally the day before Jared Polis’ inauguration. It looks like 2019 is going to be a good year for queer folks in Denver.

The official ruling can be found here.

Addison Herron-Wheeler

Addison Herron-Wheeler is OUT FRONT's associate editor and friend to dogs everywhere. She enjoys long walks in the darkness away from any sources of sunlight, rainy days, and painfully dry comedy. She also covers cannabis and heavy metal, and is author of Wicked Woman: Women in Metal from the 1960s to Now.

