Once again, a conversion therapy ban has officially been introduced to the Colorado House.

One Colorado’s Daniel Ramos just released a statement about the new bill, a measure which One Colorado supports every time it is up for a vote.

“Thank you to Rep. Michaelson Jenet and Rep. Esgar for introducing this bill to protect LGBTQ youth in every corner of our state from this dangerous and discredited practice aimed at changing their sexual orientation or gender identity,” he said in a press release. “No young person should ever be shamed by a medical or mental health professional into thinking that who they are is wrong and needs to be changed. HB19-1129 will ensure young people receive mental health care that is ethical and affirming. This is the year we will ban conversion therapy in Colorado. We will be a model for the rest of the country on what this legislation can look like moving forward for other states.”

This dangerous and discredited practice has no place in our state. #HB1129 #coleg #copolitics #banconversiontherapy — One Colorado (@One_Colorado) January 26, 2019

A Colorado conversion therapy bill has been introduced four times previously, but each time it has died in the senate. However, with a gay governor in office, and the recent passing of a Denver conversion therapy ban, supporters are more hopeful than ever.