Earlier this week, the Supreme Court set a date of October 8 to hear and decide on a ruling regarding whether or not Title VII from the civil rights act of 1964 could also apply to cases concerning the LGBTQ community.

Despite the date being set for later in the year, more than 200 businesses have signed an AMICI CURIAE (Friend of the Court) brief in favor of their collective 7 million employees, a good portion of whom identify as members of the queer community. This was perfect timing, as this is the 55th anniversary of the Civil Rights Act being signed.

#OnThisDay President Johnson signed the Civil Rights Act of 1964. "Its purpose is not to divide, but to end divisions." Watch more in our video library. #civilrights #history pic.twitter.com/boKAOmy6E4 — American History TV (@cspanhistory) July 2, 2019

This historic push has companies like Google, Coca-Cola, Starbucks, and Gucci signing the brief in favor of title VII covering cases having to do with LGBTQ discrimination in the workplace. The brief begins with, “These businesses are committed to creating workplaces that afford lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (“LGBT”) employees the opportunity to earn a living, excel in their professions, and provide for their families free from fear of unequal treatment.”

This means all 206 (to be exact) business that signed the brief are in favor of allowing themselves to be prosecuted under title VII if they are found to be treating employees unfairly due to their status as queer people.

The fact that this happened after Pride month is a step in the right direction for corporate America. This allows companies them to really prove themselves as real allies and not just profiteers. As Consumers, it’s important to be aware of what your favorite company is doing behind the scenes as well as in front of the cameras. Rainbow and Pride-themed products are fun and cute, but equality is much more desirable.