The Office of eHealth Innovation (OeHI) is expanding access to telehealth resources for Coloradans. The Colorado government is developing a coordinated and collaborative approach to health information technology and digital health solutions in partnership with the Innovation Response Team (IRT). Lt. Governor and Director of Saving People Money on Health Care Dianne Primavera had this say,

Colorado has moved swiftly to secure funding and launch new innovations so health providers and Coloradans can access and use telemedicine during the COVID-19 pandemic. I am seeing health providers and community leaders reach out to those in need in new and different ways. Mental health centers, hospitals, community organizations, and clinics across Colorado have gone from in-person care to virtual visits in a matter of days. By using telemedicine to treat individuals and families in their own homes, we are not only slowing the spread of COVID-19, but making it easier for Coloradans to get the physical and behavioral health care they need during this challenging time.

This quick response time has also allowed those who need attention to their mental health. The Mental Health Center of Denver went from in-person visits to 100 percent virtual visits for all of their mental health services within two days. Recent, emergency policy changes to Medicaid have made this possible and helped provide access to those in rural and at-risk communities. This will now keep Colorado prepared should an event or another pandemic occur. The state is working on caring for those who need it the most.

Please stay safe and stay smart. Wash your hands, and wear a protective mask when you have to go out. Furthermore, donate to the charities dedicated to supporting those hardest hit by the pandemic. The world will get through this together, and it will happen faster if we all work together to help flatten the curve.