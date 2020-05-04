On a positive note, more funds are going to be distributed to those most impacted by COVID-19 in Colorado. Governor Jared Polis gave this statement,

We are inspired by the generosity of those who have donated and are thrilled that organizations across the state are able to help more people in their communities during this difficult time. In this economic environment, community organizations are dealing with a drop in donations at the same time that more Coloradans need services and assistance, putting immense strain on their ability to meet the needs of the community. So, thank you to everyone for donating and doing your part, and I encourage you to continue to keep up that generous spirit at helpcoloradonow.org.

The Colorado Relief Fund has received 780 applicants requesting more than $17 million. In total, $3.6 million is currently being given to over 150 organizations in all of Colorado’s 64 counties. The money is helping support front-line healthcare workers, workers without paid sick-leave or health insurance, immigrants and refugees, and many others who struggling with day to day life on top of a global pandemic.

All in all, almost $8.5 million dollars have been raised and given to over 350 organizations across the state. This critical funding helps keep those less fortunate fed, sheltered, and safe. The third round is due to go out soon to Prevention and Impact categories for the communities that are most at-risk and hardest hit, respectively. Round four of funds set a deadline of Saturday, May 16. They will be distributed towards Impact again as well as Recovery to help prepare for the eventual reopening of public places.

While the pandemic continues, there are people still working who are on the front lines of this fight. Support them through this fund by donating now. Additionally, stay safe and stay home. If you must go out, wear a protective mask, wash your hands, and practice social distancing. It is time to flatten the curve and beat this pandemic.