The fourth time could be the charm for a ban on conversion therapy in Colorado.

According to CBS Denver, on March 20 the bill passed through a Democratic controlled house despite Republican’s attempts to defeat it. House Bill 18-1245 would prohibit a licensed physician specializing in psychiatry or a mental health care provider from engaging in conversion therapy with a patient under 18 years of age. Additionally, the bill outlines what is considered conversion therapy as any practice that attempts to alter an individual’s sexual orientation or gender identity.

Those in favor of the bill claim that conversion therapy is an unsafe practice that has detrimental effects on a person’s being that include depression, guilt, social withdrawal, and suicidal thoughts, just to name a few. However, opponents assert that patients and their families should have the ability to seek out any practice they deem fit for their child or family member.

This bill would protect minors from engaging in conversion therapy, especially at the request of their parents or guardians. The risks of this type of practice can increase for youth based on this time being a developing period in their lives.

The Human Rights Campaign reported that the American Psychological Association in 2007 reviewed existing research on the effects of conversion therapy, reporting it was unlikely that an individual’s sexual orientation or gender identity could be reduced or changed. Due to this, according to the HRC, “every major medical and mental health organization in the United States has issued a statement condemning the use of conversion therapy.”

Today, nine states have banned gay conversion therapy for minors, including California, New Jersey, Oregon, Illinois, Vermont, New Mexico, Connecticut, Rhode Island and Nevada. Hopefully, Colorado will be able to follow suit, but this ban has been proposed and failed three times already.

Opponents are adamant that the bill would reduce parental rights, and they have had two people testify that conversion therapy was successful for them. However, the bill passed 7-6 in the House, and now it is up the Senate to decide.

In a press release, Executive Director Daniel Ramos, of One Colorado, an advocacy organization for LGBTQ Coloradans claimed, “I implore Senate leadership to do the right thing, and pass a clean reauthorization of the Colorado Civil Rights Division and Commission.”