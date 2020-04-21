Jack Phillips of Masterpiece is once again taking Colorado to national headlines for his stance against LGBTQ cakes and the people who order them. However, instead of a same-gender couple this time around, he’s now going head-to-head with a transgender woman.

Autumn Scardina was denied the right to order a trans flag themed cake to celebrate her transition. While the initial filed complaint with the Colorado Civil Rights Commission (CCRC) was settled with Philips last March when he filed a counter-suit, Scardina did not the issue you go.

She filed a separate lawsuit in 2019 and claimed Philips disregarded Colorado’s Anti-Discrimination Act and the Colorado Consumer Protection Act when he denied her the cake. The case has now reached the U.S. District Court level.

The Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF) is defending Philips, stating Scardina is harassing Philips for his religious beliefs. Nevertheless, Scardina and her lawyers simply want to hold Philips accountable to LGBTQ non-discrimination laws. The ADF has long been anti-LGBTQ and defended Philips in his 2012 case, which he won.

This case represents the same issues our country has been battling out for the past few years when it comes to trans and queer rights vs. those who claim allowing rights violates their religious freedom. While religious views should be respected, it is important to remember that the world is constantly changing. World views have begun to change. LGBTQ folks can now be who they want to be, as more and more countries sign LGBTQ bills into law.

Philips and Scardina will most likely be locked in a legal battle for the next couple of months, as the U.S. District Court will either come to a decision about Masterpiece or send the case U.S. Court of Appeals. Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic will delay any court ruling, as people continue self-quarantine.