When the legalization of recreational cannabis passed in Colorado in 2014, the nation was watching as the pioneer state began to navigate through uncharted territories.

The results are in, folks, and everything is coming up roses in the Mile High City.

In the latest monthly report released by The Colorado Department of Revenue, $1.2 billion has been brought to the state via tax revenue from cannabis sales as of June, 2019.

Currently, Colorado has close to 3,000 licensed dispensaries and has ushered in a flux of entrepreneurs and consumers alike with more than 41,000 individuals who are licensed to work in the industry. With the thriving culture of consumption setting a national example of a legal, adult-use model that works, Gov. Jared Polis issued a statement to caution Coloradans not to “rest on our laurels” as other states are anxious to catch up.

“We can and we must do better in the face of increased national competition,” said Polis. “We want Colorado to be the best state for investment, innovation, and development for this growing economic sector.”

In addition to growing the economy, the state has added valuable educational practices towards preventing youth consumption, channels that protect public health and safety, and has invested that money in public school construction and growth.

“We are committed to facilitating responsible innovation within this dynamic industry through continued engagement with our diverse group of stakeholders,” said Jim Burack, director of CDOR’s Marijuana Enforcement Division. “Colorado will continue to be known for its regulatory leadership.”