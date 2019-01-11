Colorado Health Network, one of the major providers of HIV healthcare in the Denver area, are officially opening their new clinic.

According to a recent press release, the new clinic is in Denver and will officially be open on January 22.

“Clients will now have an alternative option for healthcare when seeking treatment for PrEP, NPEP (non-occupational post-exposure prophylaxis), HIV/AIDS, Hepatitis C, and transgender and gender non-conforming care,” their release states. “This expansion of services will complement our array of existing services, ranging from case management and supportive services to oral health care, mental health care, and substance use counseling, all available beneath one roof and often during the same visit. The opening of the sex-positive health clinic marks an exciting milestone for us as we transition to a health services organization serving people living with HIV and other health conditions.”

The new clinic kicks off just in time for the new year with inclusive new services for queer folks.