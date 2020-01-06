Trans folks across Denver are rejoicing, as this year, it’s finally possible to change the gender marker on a birth certificate without providing an invasive proof-of-surgery form.

HB-1039, also known as Jude’s Law after the transgender youth who inspired the bill, is a big deal because it means Colorado folks can truly identify as their correct gender without having a birth certificate that doesn’t match their license and without having to “prove” in any medical or legal sense that they are trans.

“For the last four years, we’ve passed similar legislation and passed the House with bipartisan support,” said One Colorado Executive Director Daniel Ramos at a press conference last February, as live reported by OUT FRONT. “And unfortunately, every single year, Senate republican leadership killed our bill. But this year, it’s different; with pro-equality majorities in both the House and the Senate and a pro-equality governor, we are hopeful that this is the year that transgender and nonbinary Coloradans will be able to access identity documents that match who they are.”

“For too long, transgender Coloradans have faced discriminatory red tape that makes it unnecessarily challenging to live openly as their true selves,” LGBTQ Caucus Senator Dominick Moreno said in a statement. “I am proud that today we passed Jude’s Law, my bill to make it easier for transgender Coloradans to update identity documents without having to undergo surgery or appear in court.”

Folks in the state can now identify as either M, F, or X on both IDs and birth certificates. Minors just need a parent’s signature, and adults need a signature from a health provider. Although the health care provider signature is still needed, it’s just to attest that they support the change and has nothing to do with surgery.

Many trans folks in Colorado will be able to celebrate their “new year, new me” flex with documentation matching their true identities.