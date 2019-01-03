Coachella’s lineup is announced for another year, and depending on your bank account, your stance on their opinion of queer folks, and your taste in music, you’re either stoked or disgusted.

Most people know by now that there is a scandal surrounding the fest, as Phillip Anschutz, the man who owns the fest and is based in Denver, has been connected to anti-queer organizations. While he has denied being homophobic according to New Now Next, we all know that doesn’t necessarily mean his name is cleared.

Plus, tickets can range up to $1,000. That’s not shady, but it certainly cuts out a good amount of the population who would want to go—especially since that’s just the ticket price, and travel and lodging still have to be covered.

But this year, many queers may find it hard to stay away. The lineup features tons of well-known, LGBTQ musicians, including Janelle Monáe, Christine and the Queens, King Princess, and Sophie.

There are also a fair amount of ally artists that queer folks go nuts for, including Ariana Grande, Lizzo, Ty Segall, and Chvrches.

So, is the new lineup worth the hype? Should we dole out money for this fest to support the queer and allied artists, or is Coachella still a racket? Let us know what you think in the comments!

photo courtesy of Facebook