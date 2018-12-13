We all know the story of Cinderella, and those who were brought up with parents and grandparents into musicals, or who enjoyed the 90s version starring Brandy, might also know the movie version of the classic Rodgers & Hammerstien’s Cinderella. But this new Broadway version of the classic show gives renewed life, and a new message, to the timeless classic.

Cinderella made an appearance at the Pike’s Peak Center in Colorado Springs on December 12. Anyone who made the trek down to the Springs, or who lives in the area and decided to check out the show, probably wasn’t disappointed. The costumes, performances, and voices slayed. There are a few updates of the new show that don’t quite work, however.

For starters, everything is gorgeous. All of the costumes and scenery are beyond fabulous, and the quick changes into Cinderella’s magic ballgowns are nothing short of magical. Everyone in the show did a fantastic job with their characters. And the new book adds in a fresh dimension to the story to make it relatable in 2018.

Prince Topher has just returned from school to take the throne, but there is trouble in the kingdom. The poor are having their land taken, and the prince’s advisor, Sebastian, is trying his best to keep Prince Topher in the dark about current political issues. But with the help of Cinderella, her stepsister, and one outspoken townsperson, they are able to make a change and move the kingdom towards democracy.

One amazing thing this new story does is give life to the character of Cinderella. For too long, in my opinion, she’s been lauded as a pushover, a perfect posterwoman for lack of feminism. But I’ve never seen Cinderella that way. Unlike Belle in Beauty and the Beast, who gets Stockholm Syndrome and falls for her captor, or Sleeping Beauty, who literally needs a man’s kiss to revive her from sleep, Cinderella does everything of her own free agency. Sure, she’s a bit of a pushover, but I prefer to think of her as a Libra. She’s too kind and gentle most of the time, but when it comes down to it, she stands up for herself, goes to the ball, and bags the prince. Sure, she can only escape her abusive home life by marrying a man, but that isn’t her fault.

That’s what’s so awesome about the show; she also plays a part in changing the mind of the prince about politics. Anything that makes Cinderella seem more feminist and strong sends a great message to all the little girls who look up to her. Plus, even though the show still seemed a little white, there’s now colorblind casting. The Fairy Godmother was played by a person of color, as were some of the other major players in the show.

One of the worst things about the show, however, is how it still uses the obesity of one of the step sisters as a point of humor. They make the overweight sister the most obnoxious and mean, while the skinny sister is somewhat good, and they constantly poke fun at her weight. It’s unfortunate that in 2018, the only role a plus-sized woman can get in musicals is one where she is mocked. It would be nice to see a version where one of the characters isn’t fat-shamed the whole time, and there is more diversity in body size of the cast.

That aside, this new version will definitely excite fans who wanted to see the classic brought back to life. The show has unfortunately already left the area, but it’s worth checking out if it it comes back through Colorado.