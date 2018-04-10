In Vermont, Christine Hallquist is making waves as the U.S.’ first trans candidate to run for governor in any state.

According to New Now Next, Hallquist used to be CEO of a utilities company, and she is challenging incumbent Phil Scott in the Democratic primaries this year.

Halliquist is a 61-year-old trans woman who admits that being publicly trans is not easy.

“However, it has always been important to me to live openly and honestly. I chose to transition in a very public way because I felt I owed it to those at Vermont Electric Co-op who had put their trust in me,” she stated at a press briefing, according to New Now Next.



Still, despite her desire to be out as a trans woman, Hallquist hopes that being trans won’t overshadow her political message.

“My wish is that everybody just overlooks [my being transgender] and looks at the policies and my resume and the history of what I’ve done,” she told Vermont Public Radio.

Hallquist has three children and two grandkids, and is campaigning on issues like healthcare reform, prison reform, the gender pay gap, and the opiate crisis.

Photo courtesy of Facebook