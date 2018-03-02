Don’t everyone scream at once, but Xtina was just officially announced as a judget for Season 10 of Drag Race!

She made the announcement over Twitter, and predictably, people freaked out.

It’s showtime! Let’s go girls. Don’t miss me on the season X premiere of @RuPaulsDragRace March 22 at 8/7c! #DragRaceXtina pic.twitter.com/OxrdHYD4Vh — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) March 1, 2018

Although this is super-exciting news, it should come as no surprise. The queen of pop has long been an ally of the LGBTQ community. She even wrote a song specifically to honor and provide relief to victims of the Pulse massacre.



Now, the only thing that remains to be seen is how her debut will manifest itself on Drag Race. If we’re lucky, we will end up with Christina lip sync contests and early-2000s pop-inspired looks all season!

Photo courtesy Facebook