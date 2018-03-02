Log In Register
Lost your password?
A password will be e-mailed to you.

Don’t everyone scream at once, but Xtina was just officially announced as a judget for Season 10 of Drag Race!

She made the announcement over Twitter, and predictably, people freaked out.

Although this is super-exciting news, it should come as no surprise. The queen of pop has long been an ally of the LGBTQ community. She even wrote a song specifically to honor and provide relief to victims of the Pulse massacre.


Now, the only thing that remains to be seen is how her debut will manifest itself on Drag Race. If we’re lucky, we will end up with Christina lip sync contests and early-2000s pop-inspired looks all season!

Photo courtesy Facebook 

Previous ArticleReview: Zoey’s Perfect Wedding
Next ArticleKenya Could Legalize LGBTQ Relations
Addison Herron-Wheeler

Addison Herron-Wheeler is OUT FRONT's resident digital content manager and friend to dogs everywhere. She enjoys long walks in the darkness away from any sources of sunlight, rainy days, and painfully dry comedy. She also covers cannabis and heavy metal, and is author of Wicked Woman: Women in Metal from the 1960s to Now. https://www.amazon.com/Wicked-Woman-Women-Metal-1960s/dp/1501021079

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.