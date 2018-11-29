In a bold move for gender equality and transgender rights, Chile is now allowing people to change their gender markers.

According to New Now Next, trans people, or anyone who wants to, can now legally change their names or gender markers. This bill was introduced to Chilean congress five years ago, but initially faced a lot of opposition from anti-LGBTQ advocates.

Chile passes historic law protecting transgender and nonbinary citizens #NOH8 https://t.co/xLvnE3Gf3F — NOH8 Campaign (@NOH8Campaign) November 29, 2018

Here in the U.S., this may not seem like such a huge deal, but keep in mind that conservative Chile just legalized divorce for straight couples in 2004. The extremely Catholic nation has been slow to adopt some of the LGBTQ protections that other places have already embraced.

“I am aware there are varying opinions on this issue,” said President Sebastián Piñera about the new law, according to New Now Next. in an official statement regarding the new trans-inclusive law. “But I am firm in my conviction that we have taken a step in the right direction.”