The world renowned singer, actress, fashion icon, and gay stan magnet Cher came to Denver’s Pepsi Center on Monday, November 25 as a one-night-only performance during her Here We Go Again Tour. Bringing with her a caravan of semi trucks to house the immaculate costumes, impressive stage setup, and circus of talented dancers and musicians, she also brought to town the storm of the season.

As the crowds gathered outside the Pepsi Center on the Monday before Thanksgiving, the energy was palpable and few seemed to mind the raging winds that brought in a dancing wave of snow drift and frigid temperatures. The woman who shifted history, who bared her midriff and her heart to the world, was in town and nothing was going to stop these fans from worshiping at the altar of Cher.

Cher did not disappoint, as she worked through montages of eras, touching on every era that her catalog spans. With more than five decades to work through, the veteran artist not only provided an on point vocal delivery, every lewk was a modern spin on the image embossed in our memories.

From a duet with Sonny to a sexy reminder of Burlesque, the crowd jumped and sang along as Cher reminded us we are “Strong Enough” if we only “Turn Back Time” and give it “All or Nothing.” Breaking out a hefty set of Abba songs to pay homage to her instrumental role in Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!

The entire creative team behind Cher puts on an exceptional show, and for those who didn’t get a chance to catch her in Vegas, they all get a bit of the sin city delivered to each stop of the Here We Go Again tour. From the dancers to the musicians, to the lighting, to the queen Cher herself, the night was as epic as one would hope and dream for.

Between her original hits, Abba tribute, and covers of popular songs like Marc Cohn’s “Walking in Memphis” and Michael Bolton’s “I Found Someone,” every fan from every era of Cher walked away satisfied, albeit cold af. Just before the holiday, Cher gave us all something to be thankful for.





Photos by Veronica L. Holyfield