This Saturday night, Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom will be transformed by the haunting sounds of Chelsea Wolfe and Russian Circles. Wolfe has made a name for herself in the underground music scene by blending a plethora of sounds and influences into a very unique form of musical art.

“The album is cyclical, like me and my moods,” Wolfe says of Hiss Spun, her most recent record. “Cycles, obsession, spinning, centrifugal force—all with gut feelings as the center of the self. I got tired of trying to disappear. The record became very personal in that way. I wanted to open up more, but also create my own reality.”

Each performance is a very raw, cathartic experience for the audience, as Wolfe bares all on stage and infuses her singing and guitar playing with the anxieties and emotions that plague all of our daily lives. Fans wait with bated breath to see Wolfe, hear their favorite songs, and buy merch, but they’re also looking to have a raw, emotional experience.

She’ll be joined by Russian Circles, an instrumental band that offer up their own blend of emotional catharsis every time they take the stage.

The show starts at 9 p.m. at Cervantes on Saturday, September 29. Grab tickets now!