As we just discovered the stay-at-home order for the city of Denver has now been extended to the end of the month, that means that we are continuing to look for interesting and entertaining ways to pass the time. Let us introduce you to Channel Q, the LGBTQ-centric media company.

Owned by the parent company Entercom Communications, Channel Q made their debut over the Colorado radio waves in October 2018 and have been delivering empowering, educational, and entertaining content ever since. Bringing much-needed queer representation to the radio, this channel is stepping up their game even more and are making sure our appetites are satiated during this mandated down time.

Whether it’s listening live from Denver’s Alice 105.9 or streaming through the Radio.com app, these folks provide daily deliveries of queer gold. We have chosen some of our favorite, recent episodes from a variety of shows that Channel Q offers. Get a snack; get comfy on that couch, and sink in. Your ears, and your hearts, will thank you.

The Morning Beat w/ AJ & Mikalah

The only reason you may not have heard of Tiger King is if you are a full-time healthcare worker who is elbow deep in coronavirus chaos. For the rest of us, we have watched (and re-watched) this Netflix hit. We’ve grown to love, to hate, and feel every emotion in between about the star of the show, Joe Exotic.

Recently, AJ & Mikalah were able to catch up with Exotic’s former husband John Finlay and get the dirt on what he truly thought of the series.

The Channel Q radio hosts also recently spoke with actress and comedienne Yvette Nicole Brown from Community. They talked about none other than the aforementioned Tiger King, in addition to how she stays in contact with her cast-mates from Community and what she wants from her president.

Drop the Subject

Drop the Subject with Ally Johnson provides a satirical look at current events, trends, and the eccentricities of modern-day relationships. In this episode, Dr. Jenn stops by and delivers some much-needed tips on how to stay sane during all this insanity. Additionally, if you fear your relationship may be another casualty caused by the coronavirus, you’ll definitely want to listen to this one.

Let’s Go There with Shira & Ryan

Channel Q’s no b*llshit radio power couple Shira and Ryan deliver a daily review of the trending stories in pop culture, politics and lifestyle news. They often tackle topics no one wants to touch, and their irreverent and honest take on what’s happening in the world is meant to give you the confidence to go there too!

Shira and Ryan discuss how much screen time is too much screen time and chat with Gigi Gorgeous on how she is getting through quarantine in this recent episode.



Loveline

Isolation is tough on everyone, especially those who are in recovery from alcoholism, drug addiction, or any other addictive behavior that is harmful. On Channel Q, the syndicated, radio call-in program Loveline, hosted by psychologist Dr. Chris Donaghue, is a live advice show on which Donaghue talks about subjects like love, sex, and relationships. In this episode, Dr. Chris is joined by Dr. Adi Jaffe, and they discuss how recovering addicts can get through the lack of community connection and hard times during this lockdown.