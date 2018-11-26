Céline Dion has already wowed us with her voice and philanthropy, and now she is jumping into the world of gender-neutral clothing for kids.

According to New Now Next, her new line is called Celinununu and focuses on creating clothing that children of all genders can wear. Her most recent commercial shows Dion running from the authorities after she dresses all the babies in the nursery in gender-neutral clothes.

As usual, most folks are happy about the fact that clothing for kids can just be about fun and comfort, but some are offended. In an interview with the National Catholic Register, a priest, Monsignor John Esseff, called Dion’s line “demonic.”

“The devil is going after children by confusing gender,” he claimed. “When a child is born, what is the first thing we say about that child? It’s a boy, or it’s a girl. That is the most natural thing in the world to say. But to say that there is no difference is satanic.”

However, the mission statement on Dion’s website appears to be anything but demonic.

“Celinununu liberates children from the traditional roles of boy/girl and enables younger people to grow on values of equality with the freedom strengthen their own power of personality based on mutual respect.”

Odd criticism aside, Dion appears to be genuinely trying to use her celebrity appeal to promote gender-neutral fashion, and we applaud her for it.

Photo courtesy Facebook