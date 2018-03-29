Want to experience a story of identiy, music, and poetry?

Molina Speaks and Sheree “lovemestiza” Brown would like to extend an Invitation to Ritual on Saturday, March 31. The creative duo is going to be taking over the McNichols Civic Center Building for an evening of dance, muse, and creativity. They will be celebrating the lovemestiza book launch, as well as the premiere of the film ROOT.

Sheree is a writer, herbalist, and Afrofuturist who is independently publishing her first book of poetic prose. The book’s title, lovemestiza, is an ode to her mixed ancestry, and to the intersection of her identities as a woman, human, cultural, and spiritual being.

Molina Speaks is an an-all around artist, poet, musician, and human bridge. ROOT is a dreamscape film inspired by the creation of an album by the same name.

Saturday, March 31, 2018

7 p.m.

McNichols Civic Center Building

144 W Colfax Ave, Denver, CO 80202

Tickets available here.