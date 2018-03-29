Log In Register
Lost your password?
A password will be e-mailed to you.

Want to experience a story of identiy, music, and poetry?

Molina Speaks and Sheree “lovemestiza” Brown would like to extend an Invitation to Ritual on Saturday, March 31. The creative duo is going to be taking over the McNichols Civic Center Building for an evening of dance, muse, and creativity. They will be celebrating the lovemestiza book launch, as well as the premiere of the film ROOT.

Sheree is a writer, herbalist, and Afrofuturist who is independently publishing her first book of poetic prose. The book’s title, lovemestiza, is an ode to her mixed ancestry, and to the intersection of her identities as a woman, human, cultural, and spiritual being.

Molina Speaks is an an-all around artist, poet, musician, and human bridge. ROOT is a dreamscape film inspired by the creation of an album by the same name.

Saturday, March 31, 2018
7 p.m.
McNichols Civic Center Building
144 W Colfax Ave, Denver, CO 80202
Tickets available here.

Previous ArticleCraigslist Personals are No More
No Newer Articles
Addison Herron-Wheeler

Addison Herron-Wheeler is OUT FRONT's resident digital content manager and friend to dogs everywhere. She enjoys long walks in the darkness away from any sources of sunlight, rainy days, and painfully dry comedy. She also covers cannabis and heavy metal, and is author of Wicked Woman: Women in Metal from the 1960s to Now. https://www.amazon.com/Wicked-Woman-Women-Metal-1960s/dp/1501021079

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.