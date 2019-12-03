The Santa Fe art district is home to rich and diverse galleries, breweries, and more. Fashion has also become a large part of the district’s attractions.

Carol Mier Fashion is one of the first businesses owned by women artists in the art district. They have been running for over 20 years. Carol Mier Fashion is expert at creating individual pieces for anyone’s specific taste. Their clothing showcases a variety of different fabrics and colors. The company also designs hats, scarves, and a variety of other accessories.

The fashion store also participates in Santa Fe’s first and third Friday art walk as a way to display their clothing in a different light. The uniqueness of Carol Mier Fashion pieces intertwines art with a more careful look at the intricacies of accessorizing.

The clothing is crafted sustainably. Mier creates her pieces from “retro fashions and upcycled fabrics sourced from all over the world.” Her work has hints of vintage and modern notes throughout.

The company has even spread across international waters. Mier’s work has been used to style celebrities and entertainers, an her work has also been displayed in boutiques outside of the Santa Fe art district.

Locally, her pieces have made notable appearances throughout Colorado. Mier’s work was featured in Denver’s Museum of Contemporary Arts in 1999. However, Mier’s artistic skills do not settle just within fashion; in 2010; her wall art was showcased in the lobby of The Buell Theater. Most recently, Museo de las Americas displayed her collaborated work in 2017.

Mier’s work in Colorado does not go unnoticed. First opening her location in LoDo, she assisted in the furnishing of the Santa Fe art district. Her art is not solely based on creation, but also on the way her pieces make women feel. Meir likes to focus on making other women feel confident.

Carol Mier’s fashionable art is an item worth spectating.