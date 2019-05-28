Going into effect August 2, Gov. Jared Polis has signed a new bill which will allow healthcare providers more options to apply that prescription pad towards. Senate Bill 13 passed through General Assembly and was signed by Polis on May 23; cannabis will now be an acceptable alternative to prescribed painkillers such as highly addictive opioids.

While some doctors are concerned, The Denver Post reports that the herbal remedy can be recommended for qualifying medical conditions under Colorado law. Previously, conditions like cancer, glaucoma, HIV and AIDS, PTSD and other chronic disorders were the only ailments to make the list. Beginning in August, however, the new law will add all conditions for which opioids could be prescribed to treat, the newspaper said.

“Adding a condition for which a physician could recommend medical marijuana instead of an opioid is a safer pain management tool that will be useful for both our doctors and patients,” said Ashley Weber, executive director of Colorado NORML, to The Denver Post.

Before making its way into the hands of the governor, the House voted in Bill 13 47-13, pushing it through to the Senate for a vote of 33-2.

Through the stories of personal testimonials and the work of cannabis activists and medical professionals, the continued exploration of cannabis as a legitimate medication alternative, Colorado continues to be a city of nationwide firsts on this frontier.