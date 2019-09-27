On Saturday, September 28, the third annual March 4 Black Women Denver is hitting the streets and taking the steps of the capitol to proclaim the statement that #BlackWomenAreNecessary.

A day like this is not only one for celebration of what black women in America have been through, but it is imperative, as these women continue to face institutional and societal discrimination.

A 2019 study by the National Partnership for Women and Families said that in the United Sates, black women who work full time, year-round, are paid 61 cents for every dollar paid to white men. That is less than the national average of women in general, who are typically paid 80 cents for every dollar to men.

In addition to a greater pay gap of the national average, black and brown women are systemically faced with greater discrimination from police officers. The Los Angeles Times reported in August of 2019 that black women are 1.4 ties more likely to be filed by police as white women. While the narrative of black and brown lives lost to the hands of law enforcement shows staggeringly disproportionate numbers (1 in 1,000 black men will be killed by a police officer), the fact is that women in these communities are just as effected.

Related article: Curious Serves Brotherhood with ‘Pass Over’

For trans women of color, the impact of violence against them is gruesome and downright deadly. In this year alone, 18 trans women have been reported as murdered, and that number is only reflective of the bodies of those who were intact enough to be identifiable, and those who were not misgendered when the death was reported. The American Medical Association has declared this an “epidemic” according to the New York Times, and these killings continue to bring fear and a sense of insecurity to the LGBTQ community.

The lasting repercussions of fear and anxiety that folks in these communities face have resulted in an increase in mental health problems such as depression and emotional issues, according to a study published July of 2018 in the Lancet.

While Denver continues to be a beacon of hope for many marginalized communities, there are still many folds in the fabric of our Mile High Mecca that need dire attention, and the #BlackWomenAreNecessary march and rally is a great example of folks who are taking ownership of their own experience in the city they call home.

The march welcomes women of color and allies alike begins at 10 a.m. at the intersection of 13th and Cherokee Street. This will be followed by a rally on the west stairs of the Capitol overlooking Civic Center Park. The demonstration will bring voice to their journeys, visibility to the continued disenfranchisement of their community, and will create a space for much needed healing, as we as Americans can and must do better.

Below is a full list of speakers and topics, beginning at 11 a.m.:

– Reproductive Justice – COLOR + Demetra Seriki

– Tranx Rights – Phoenix Ervin

– Youth Suicide – Dr. Detria Walker

– Women in Office – All Call

– Black Women Businesses – Jice Johnson + Makisha Boothe

– Homelessness –

– Black & Brown Unity –

– Immigration –

– Justice System – Terrence Roberts

Healers in attendance:

– Ibeji Healing Arts

– Watermama Acupuncture

– Hands of Oshun Healing Massage