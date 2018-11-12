Brianna Titone just made history in Colorado. In addition to electing the first openly gay governor in the nation, we also just elected the first trans state representative in Colorado history.

Titone follows in the footsteps of Danica Roem, the woman who made history in Virginia in January for being the first openly transgender woman elected to be a state representative.

According to 9 News, as more votes came in and were counted over the weekend, her lead over republican candidate Vicki Pyne grew by nearly 400 votes, and Pyne called Titone Saturday night to concede the election.

Titone is now the representative for District 27, which covers Arvada and norther Jefferson County. This makes her election an even bigger victory, since this is a historically conservative area.

“This is an exciting victory for me, my team, many people in the district and in the LGBTQ community here and across the country” Titone told OUT FRONT. “I am extremely grateful that the electorate saw me as a problem-solver and committed to working with the community to work on the issues pertaining to the voters and didn’t just focus on my identity. My main focus is on constituent services and being the leader they expect me to be. I will continue to be an advocate and visible presence for the LGBTQ community and be sure that their needs are being considered when policies are being drafted. In a time when trans people have been singled out for discrimination, this election we send a message to those who wish to erase us: We won’t be erased; we will be elected.”

After a close race and a tense few days, Titone can finally sit back, relax, and enjoy her victory.