Jared Polis’ career in public service has been defined by a series of broken barriers.

By age 33, Polis had already launched several successful businesses, founded schools for young immigrants and other vulnerable kids, chaired the Colorado Board of Education, and led a ballot measure that banned gifts from lobbyists to Colorado lawmakers. He had also become the first openly gay man ever elected to Congress.

After his election in 2008, Polis worked with President Obama and democratic leaders to repeal Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell—the gavel used for the bill’s passage is still prominently displayed in his office. And with his help, the Congressional LGBT Equality Caucus transformed from a quiet organization unknown outside progressive circles into a political powerhouse.

In 2011, Polis busted through another barrier: he and his partner, Marlon Reis, welcomed their first child, making Polis the first openly gay parent in Congressional history.

Now Polis, a father of two, is running for governor of Colorado, where he stands a pretty good chance to replace the term-limited Democratic Gov. John Hickenlooper. If he wins, Polis will become the first openly gay man elected to any U.S. governorship.

The history-making element of his candidacy is not the subject he’s asked about most often on the campaign trail, however.

“That would be either education or infrastructure,” he said.

But many supporters have told him they’re excited to make history by electing the first openly gay governor—especially with an administration in Washington that is openly hostile to LGBTQ identities.

“Every Coloradan, every American, deserves to look at their elected leaders in government and see themselves represented,” Polis said. “When LGBTQ Americans are in positions of leadership, it shows the country we aren’t just an abstraction they read about in the news. It shows we’re real people—parents, sons and daughters, teachers, neighbors, co-workers, business owners, faith leaders.”

For Polis, the importance of representation goes beyond sending a message. It translates directly into policy.

Polis has used his position to aggressively advocate for the rights of LGBTQ Americans. In addition to his efforts to overturn Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell, Polis helped to pass a landmark hate crimes law that expanded federal protections based on sexual orientation, gender identity, or disability. He also led legislative proposals to stop anti-LGBTQ discrimination at school and in the workplace.

“One of my major goals here in Colorado is building an economy that works for everyone,” Polis said. “But as a nation, our economy can’t work for everyone if some people have to worry about losing their job simply because of who they are or who they love.”

Polis was a driving force behind President Obama’s official guidance in 2016 that existing civil rights law protected protects transgender and gender nonconforming students from discrimination at school. President Trump reversed President Obama’s guidance almost immediately upon taking office.

“Now more than ever, we need a governor who will stand up for the rights of all Coloradans, whether that’s LGBTQ folks, women, racial and religious minorities, or our immigrant communities,” he said.

But Polis also said that opposing Trump’s actions is not a governing agenda by itself.

“Our campaign is about a bold vision for where we go as a state, because we have an historic opportunity before us,” Polis said. “I want Colorado to lead the way into the future, with universal pre-K for every child, a thriving renewable-energy sector, and an economy that works for all Coloradans.”