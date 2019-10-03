In country and folk music, the presence of queer representation is rare and rather nil. However, there is a lesbian music icon in the making with Brandi Carlile who is not asking permission in the genre that is predominantly cis, straight, white male dominated.

The Americana star was busking on the streets of Seattle for nearly a decade, trying to make her way in the gloomy music biz. The now 38 year old singer/songwriter crossed paths with Phil and Tim Hanseroth, endearingly referred to as “the twins” by Carlile, and the three of them have been creating country music magic ever since.

Known for their tack-sharp harmonies and groovy upbeat folk twang, Carlile may be known as a solo act but she is now an embarrassment of riches with the twins flanking her side. The band has now won two Grammy Awards for their single “The Joke,” released this year, and have toured the world many times over since they began to see success in 2007.

Carlile swooped into Denver just as the cold front in town began to call for boots and button-ups, and not a moment too soon as there was a plethora of the pairing inside Mission Ballroom on Saturday, September 28.

Night two of a three night stint, Saturday was by far the most energetic crowd that Carlile has seen along her entire nationwide tour, the artist exclaimed. Fans were enthralled, excitedly singing along to every word that she sung and the energy was truly infectious. It’s safe to say not a single bum was sat in their seat as folks were flat-out dancing and jumping along to her western groove.

The queer artist has made her sexuality neither a secret nor a platform to stand upon. She has been out since the beginning of her career, married her wife in 2012, and they now have two daughters together. Carlile is known for her big heart and humanitarian work, and has started the Looking Out Foundation with the twins. The 501(c)3 organization acts as an umbrella organization, raising funds and granting money to various other activist groups and nonprofits in areas of health, LGBTQ and women’s rights, and community development.

The big heart isn’t only in the work that Carlile does off the stage, as her warmth and gratitude radiates from underneath the stage lights. Between each song, Carlile added an anecdote, a story, a joke, a way to make the packed 3,900 person capacity Mission Ballroom feel like a cozy living room.

Though Carlile had to cancel the third night of her Denver run due to illness, all who attended Friday and Saturday night were given an evening of heart, soul, and beautiful sounds. A hair-raising performance of “The Eye” was one of many highlights of the fall evening with Carlile.

