The hashtag #BLUEFALL was trending on Twitter for most of the day yesterday before being removed from the list. The hashtag serves as a place for people to post videos regarding police brutality and the use of unnecessary force against protesters. Sharing videos and images is just the start of the collection. People participating in the hashtag are tagging the mayors, elected officials, and police departments in each city demanding an explanation for their actions. Additionally, they were demanding criminal prosecution for the many illegal acts so vividly displayed on social media.

#BLUEFALL is largely based on Twitter but the hashtag also includes content on Instagram and is being used currently to further voice the concern of the people. Viewing the content that is shared just goes to show the abuse of power the United States law enforcement has.

If participating in #BLUEFALL remember to tag the city and any officials you can. pic.twitter.com/25gY4TKc8H — elijah daniel (@elijahdaniel) June 5, 2020

The hashtag features the images of a handicapped homeless man being shot by the LAPD, an elderly man being pushed which led to a laceration in Buffalo, New York and many, many, many more.

Closer to home, the video of Denver Police shooting pepper balls at a car as the driver attempted to tell police his pregnant girlfriend is in the car has gone viral.

Many police officers are covering their badge numbers as to not be identified, as well as intentionally blocking exits before the various state mandated curfew.

The hashtag has led to the resignation of Martin Hess, the former West Virginia fire chief, after posting an image of himself wearing a shirt mocking protesters that said, “All Lives Splatter.”

The hashtag was started by influencer Elijah Daniel as a way to combat PrideFall. PrideFall began as a 4Chan operation created by the 4chan/pol/ discussion board. The purpose of this was to distribute ‘redpills’ about the queer community on various social media platforms. The post detailed instructions on what people should do and how as to drown out Pride content with homophobic ones. The platforms include TikTok and queer dating sites.

I suggest taking a gander of the posts under #BLUEFALL. The content featured is disturbing, but use this as a way to further demand answers and consequences for the use of unnecessary force that is so blatantly documented.