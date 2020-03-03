The Bluebird Haiku project is a public art project focused around highlighting youth art in the community. The project was started by a father-daughter duo Greg Davis and Camille Davis. It’s funded by a Denver Arts & Venues P.S. You Are Here grant in order to fuel the pair’s love for public art and the contribution of youth.

This project will feature ten installations of alternating images of haikus and paintings of bluebirds. Each of the installations will cover seven sidewalk squares and will include two haikus with bluebird spaces between them.

Anyone can submit haikus for the project, but the determination of which poems make the final cut will be ruled by the students at East High School. The students will also have the opportunity to have their artwork featured in the project as well.

The Bluebird Business Improvement area was chosen, and is also a sponsor for this project because of the location of the East High School, in addition to the strong history it holds: Colfax Avenue was once dubbed the “Golden Road” because of its ability to link to Golden and Denver during the discovery of gold in Colorado in the 1800s. The name was changed to commemorate Schuyler Colfax.

The Bluebird Business District is possibly best known for its location around the Bluebird Theater, a beloved spot for music in the city.

“We’re so excited to be the sponsor of a grant winner from Denver Arts & Venues’ “P.S. You Are Here” (PSYAH) program,” the district said. “This funding will bring more public art and creativity to the Bluebird District.”

The project, Bluebird Haiku, will collect poems from the public, selecting 20 in total based on creativity and how they capture the essence and history of Colfax Avenue. Then, students from East High School will cut the stencils and apply them to neighborhood sidewalks.

People are able to submit two haikus, and there is a prize for the top three works selected. Submissions are from now until March 20. If interested, click here.