Actor Billy Porter was just confirmed to play the fairy godmother in the live-action Cinderella film.

In a Q&A in New York, Porter confirmed his role in Sony’s adaptation of the well-known fairytale. Alongside Porter, former Fifth Harmony member Camila Cabello has also joined the Cinderella cast Idina Menzel is going to be playing the evil stepmother, according to LGBTQNation.

Porter has been in several films, but quickly gained traction in his roles in American Horror Story and Pose. He won a well deserved Emmy for his portrayal of Pray Tell in FX’s Pose. Porter mentioned he will be directing an episode of the New York ballroom scene.It’s also rumored that Porter is writing a memoir. He won fans over with his role as Behold Chablis in American Horror Story: Apocalypse. Chablis is a witch.

Porter was also a guest on Saturday Night Live. The skit was a spinoff of CNN’s Equality Townhall. Porter played himself alongside Alex Moffat as Anderson Cooper.

Porter introduces Colin Jost as Pete Buttigieg with “Representing House of Bootygig, Mayor Pete.” When Buttigieg was asked how he felt about being told he is gay in the wrong way, the writers were ready to address the Ellen and Bush drama.

“There’s no wrong way to be gay, unless you are Ellen this week.”

Kate McKinnon as Elizabeth Warren introduced herself as not being a lesbian, but “all the ingredients are there.” SNL piggy-backed off of Warren’s comment when asked about her opinion on traditional views. Porter commented: “Oh snap, the library is open; Ms. Thinking is about to get real.”

Billy Porter introduces Kate McKinnon’s Elizabeth Warren… who pulls a Sasha Velour.

😂🌹🏳️‍🌈pic.twitter.com/W5en1q5r0e — Q. Allan Brocka (@allanbrocka) October 13, 2019

Porter’s acting skills are becoming a staple in the lives of queer youth. His performances in Pose, AHS, and SNL are beyond divine. Porter uses his platform for queer people of color to have some representation in mainstream media. Now, his upcoming Cinderella role is soon to be released and will simply be another addition to Porter’s amazing work.