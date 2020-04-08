What started with a Game of Thrones turntable of characters came down to just two political titans. Bernie Sanders first announced his decision to end his bid for President in a call with his staff and had this to say during a live stream after the call:

I wish I could give you better news, but I think you know the truth, and that is that we are now some 300 delegates behind Vice President Biden, and the path toward victory is virtually impossible, so while we are winning the ideological battle, and while we are winning support of so many young people and working people throughout the country, I have concluded that this battle for the Democratic nomination will not be successful. And so today, I am announcing the suspension of my campaign.”

This was a crushing blow to the Vermont senator who has now come up in second place for the nomination. In the early days of delegate voting, it seemed it would come down to a Buttigieg and Sanders, but Joe Biden made a resurgence, especially in South Carolina, that seemed to trigger support across the country for the former Vice President.

The COVID-19 pandemic prevented in-person campaigning from both candidates and led to many states delaying their primary elections. Sanders stated he did not make the decision lightly, discussing with his wife, Jane, top staff, and prominent supporters to make what he described as a “very difficult and painful decision.”

What Sanders did in 2016 and in this year’s presidential run was garner support of young people, 25 and under, to vote and get involved in politics. Furthermore, the grass roots, monetary support from donors as small as $1.00 gave him millions of dollars in funding, an incredible feat regardless of the outcome.

The 2020 Election looms, and it will now be a Biden vs. Trump to see if we will get the 46th President of the United States or keep the 45th. Some of you reading may be vehemently supportive of Bernie Sanders and his ideals but it is now down to only Biden. He’s man who has certainly made mistakes politically and publicly, but the question remains: should he oust Trump, or be defeated?

Either way, when November comes, vote. The next president is your choice to make. Get involved; let your voice be heard, and vote for the candidate that best matches your voice.