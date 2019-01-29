In anticipation of the big Weirdo Winner’s Circle bash, we bring you another winner, Belle Fegore! You may know Belle as the lovable, satanic queen who always pops up with a pair of horns on her head and a really great soundtrack. She took the MX Weirdo title back in September, and she’s gonna bring her best game this Thursday.

Name: Belle Fegore

Instagram Handle: @bellefegore

Pronouns: She/her or they/them

Gig: This queen isn’t named after a hellish demon (and a black metal band) for nothing. The look is horns, no hair, usually intense contacts and makeup, and a Strap Up Custom Gear harness.

“One day I was like, ‘I want to be extra spooky,’ so I carved these horns out of gardening foam, spray painted them, and then it became an every-show thing; it stuck. A lot of people liked it, and then Spirits opened up, and I was like a kid in a candy store. I bought six pairs of horns and made it my thing.”

Quotable Queer:

“I think it’s important for people who aren’t what the general public perceives as normal to be put in the spotlight, because we’re not always put in good light. There are a lot of times I’ve been told, ‘Why can’t you just do normal drag? Why can’t you just be pretty?’ I’m trying to show you me all of the time, not part of the time.” – on why alt drag is needed “From what I understand, some people don’t like AFAB (assigned female at birth) performers doing drag queen style drag because they think they have the advantage of already looking like a woman, but with the power of makeup and performance, you can put a lot of power into your drag. This shows that AFAB performers can bring more to the table then the general population would think.” – on why drag is for everyone

What You can Expect: Drama, good music, and maybe even a little gore.

“I’ve done ‘I Put a Spell on You’ by Marylin Manson; that’s the one number where I know I can make people scream, and I do it a lot. There was one time that I did that song for Koven, and at one point in the song, I take this voodoo doll and stab it through with a knife, but I missed and bled everywhere.”

Catch Belle in all her dark glory this Thursday at the Weirdo Winner’s Circle.