Almost every drag queen dreams of making it onto RuPaul’s Drag Race and having her moment in the spotlight, even if it ends in tears thanks to Mother Ru herself. Local drag queen Electra Dupri, also known by street name Bailey Schroepfer, is determined to have that moment and actually willing to put in the work to get it.

“I started in 2006, about 12 years ago,” Dupri said of her drag beginnings. “I had just graduated high school, and I went up to Minneapolis to a gay bar. I had never expected to do drag or had any knowledge of the drag community or world, but I was a dance student and in theatre and loved to entertain, so the first thing I did when I got to that club was go to the drag show.”

Dupri was literally scouted out the very first time she went to see a show. Thinking she was a cis female at first, the queens pulled her on stage. When they realized she was a young gay boy instead, they immediately advised her to try out for the amatuer competition.

“I said ‘I can dance and have a costume but don’t know makeup,’” she claimed. “They did my makeup the next night, and I borrowed my sister’s dance costume and won the competition doing ‘Diamonds are a Girl’s Best Friend.’ It got me a spot in their main show.”

She continued to develop her drag act in Chicago, where she went to college, and now here in Denver. Recently, Dupri became a regular at Charlie’s and now hosts the Electra Dupri’s Femmebots show every Saturday at 11 p.m. This is a big step for her career, because the last time she auditioned for Drag Race, she was instructed to work on her hosting skills. She has been auditioning for Drag Race almost every year, getting closer every time.

“In the past they would fill all but one of their spots with audition tapes and one spot was granted from an online fan contest. So for Season 2, I tried to audition through the fan contest,” Dupri explained. “They narrowed it down to the top 500, 50, 25, 10, and I made it into the top 10 and fell off. During Season 8, I opted again to do the online contest; there was a fan pole online and I was third place, but I was kind of happy because if I had gotten on during those seasons I don’t think my stage presence was ready.”

Last April, she again auditioned, this time by sending in a video, as there was no longer an option for an online fan contest. Dupri had to do a question and answer portion, display some looks and explain how she creates them, lip sync to a RuPaul song, lip sync to a song of her choice, film an acting challenge, complete a crafting challenge, and then upload the video online to be reviewed.

“I think last year my tape got viewed a total of five times, and afterwards they reach out to you with a couple phone calls and a psych evaluation,” she said. “I was fortunate to get one call and it stopped, so that was probably the absolutely closest I got, and they told me moving forward after that they wanted to see me work on my hosting skills and my online following. So I’ve tried to be a little more present on social media and interact with online fans, and I’ve been fortunate enough to land the show at Charlie’s.”

With all of this under her belt, Dupri is a lot more likely to end up on Drag Race. Her ultimate goal is to at least make it onto the show, and preferably to the top five. But she isn’t so blinded by a desire to make it in TV land that she isn’t focusing on the rest of her career. Dupri is making these moves to enhance her drag presence in general, and she appreciates the local drag scene and the positive politics that go along with it.

“I think the good thing about Denver is a lot of people have moved here from different cities,” she explained. “The drag is a melting pot now. A few years ago it might have just been pageant, campy, but now you’ve got so many aesthetics; it’s kind of more of a spectrum; you’ve got androgyny drag, girls who aren’t shaving their body hair, and I think that’s fantastic, so the drag scene in Denver is really waking up. You find a couple different circles of girls but they are all challenging each other; a lot of dialogues start on social media, expectations of drag and what is acceptable, what is not acceptable to perform. A lot of people think drag should be fun and not political, but drag queens have been in politics since Stonewall, so I think it’s a great platform. As queens we have a suit of armour we get to wear and we get to challenge uncomfortable topics. I see that here and like it; we are growing, expanding.”

Catch Electra Dupri every Saturday at Charlie’s, and look out for other cameo appearances across the city, and, if she has her way, by the side of RuPaul herself.