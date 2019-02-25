Another queer couple was refused service for their wedding in Colorado. According to a press release from One Colorado, Media Mansion refused to offer videography services to Anna Suhyda and Amanda Broadway because they are in a lesbian relationship.

Hey @WeddingWire @theknot Hope you don’t share these bigoted views against the #LBGTQ community expressed by your partner Denver videographer #mediamansion! #theknot and #weddingwire should know #Bigotryisbadbusiness and sever ties with this company immediately! pic.twitter.com/YqYv2BufNB — Nora Flaherty (@FlahertyNora) February 23, 2019

“We strongly believe that the freedom of religion must be defended as one of our most fundamental values as Americans, but that freedom cannot be used to harm others or discriminate against others. No matter who you are, who you love, or what you believe, Coloradans across our state–including LGBTQ Coloradans and their families–are still protected under Colorado law from discrimination in the areas of employment, housing, and public accommodations,” said One Colorado Executive Director Daniel Ramos.

“The very narrow ruling by the Supreme Court in Masterpiece vs. Colorado Civil Rights Commission does not change our country’s long-standing principle that businesses open to the public must be open to all,” he added. “The fact remains that Colorado has a civil rights division and anti-discrimination laws that equally protect the fundamental rights of all Coloradans. Businesses may decide what products or services they offer, but they do not get to pick and choose who they offer those products or services to. We strongly encourage anyone who is discriminated against in areas of housing, employment, or public accommodations to file a complaint with Colorado Civil Rights Division.”

After the announcement became public knowledge, the community spoke out in support of the couple and against Media Mansion.

media mansion is featured by @weddingwire , @theknot, and @thumbtack. how do these companies feel about this company using their platform and spreading homophobia? if you know of any queer-friendly wedding photographers, please pass along their information. — christerical (@christerical) February 23, 2019

PSA for anyone based in or shooting in CO—avoid MediaMansion –aka a super homphobic videography company. 😡 I can’t imagine the hurt of trying to plan a day to celebrate committing your life to your love… and to get sent this. Angry tears over here for this couple. 😡😡😡 — Madeleine Wilbur (@maddiemaephoto) February 24, 2019