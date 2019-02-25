Log In Register
Another queer couple was refused service for their wedding in Colorado. According to a press release from One Colorado, Media Mansion refused to offer videography services to Anna Suhyda and Amanda Broadway because they are in a lesbian relationship.

“We strongly believe that the freedom of religion must be defended as one of our most fundamental values as Americans, but that freedom cannot be used to harm others or discriminate against others. No matter who you are, who you love, or what you believe, Coloradans across our state–including LGBTQ Coloradans and their families–are still protected under Colorado law from discrimination in the areas of employment, housing, and public accommodations,” said One Colorado Executive Director Daniel Ramos.

“The very narrow ruling by the Supreme Court in Masterpiece vs. Colorado Civil Rights Commission does not change our country’s long-standing principle that businesses open to the public must be open to all,” he added. “The fact remains that Colorado has a civil rights division and anti-discrimination laws that equally protect the fundamental rights of all Coloradans. Businesses may decide what products or services they offer, but they do not get to pick and choose who they offer those products or services to. We strongly encourage anyone who is discriminated against in areas of housing, employment, or public accommodations to file a complaint with Colorado Civil Rights Division.”

After the announcement became public knowledge, the community spoke out in support of the couple and against Media Mansion.

Addison Herron-Wheeler

Addison Herron-Wheeler is OUT FRONT's associate editor and friend to dogs everywhere. She enjoys long walks in the darkness away from any sources of sunlight, rainy days, and painfully dry comedy. She also covers cannabis and heavy metal, and is author of Wicked Woman: Women in Metal from the 1960s to Now.

