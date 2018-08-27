Last week, Netflix announced that the beloved drag queen, RuPaul’s Drag Race alum, and dance teacher Alyssa Edwards will be returning to reality television. This time she’s the show’s star character—not much different that Season 5, to be honest.

Dancing Queen, which is set to premiere on the streaming service in full on October 5, is an eight-part docu-series filmed in Mesquite, TX, the hometown of miss Edwards, aka Justin Johnson. Described as “hilarious and heartfelt,” the brand new series will see Justin attempt to juggle his careers as a dance coach and a world-famous drag queen, as well as find time for his family and his own love life.

“Dancing Queen goes behind the makeup and into the drag performer’s highly competitive Beyond Belief Dance Company as he prepares a young class for an intensely competitive season.”

The minds behind Rupaul’s Drag Race, World of Wonder Productions, is producing the show with Justin and RuPaul listed as executive producers. The trailer gave us some fierce looks, some heartfelt moments, a little dance, and little drama, and a lot to look forward to.

Check it out!