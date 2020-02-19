I don’t know about you, but I’m feeling 22…

Meaning, I’ve had ramen every night this week, and I don’t fully know what it means to build credit. Being an “adult” is a lot harder than T Swift made it seem. The young, professional experience consists of boxed wine, student debt, bad landlords, and many lessons learned. It’s hard to feel like you’ve grown up when your roommate takes too long in the shower that you share with two other people. I naively thought that after graduation, I would somehow have an “adulting” instinct that would magically help me understand what FICO is.

I was wrong, and if you’re like me and can’t remember what gets boxed wine stains out of a futon, you can call your mom (for the fourth time today), or you can call your Allstate agent for all the questions you have on what it means to survive in this wide world of grown ups. Kerry Liles and the team at Denver’s Best Insurance, Inc. in Denver have the knowledge and patience to answer any question you may have. For example, is renter’s insurance necessary? Short answer, yes. Long answer, unless you live in a perfectly clean, un-scuffed, unstained, pet-free, people-free property than you most certainly need renter’s insurance!

Kerry Liles and the entire team at 535 16th Street have over 30 years of experience and are here to make sure that you are protected—literally in good hands. Their mission and passion is to think of the things you need protected today and in the future. When you want to explore options for protecting your home, personal property, business, or financial future, they’re available to answer your questions. I sat down with Liles to ask him about the big world outside of our college town and what exactly an insurance agent does.

What is the one thing you wish young people knew about insurance agents?

In an era when nearly everything can be purchased online, choosing the right insurance policy takes more than just the click of a button. Doing research online is a great place to start, but there’s value in the face-to-face conversations that come with meeting with an insurance agent. An insurance agent who lives and works in your community can help you choose the insurance coverage that suits your needs.



What advice would you give your 22-year-old self?

Budget, budget, budget! Whether you recently received your first paycheck or you’ve been working for a while, learning to manage your money can be one of the best decisions you make for yourself. Budgeting can be complex, especially once you start to think about things like saving for a down payment on a home, putting money away for retirement, and paying for insurance. A few, simple first steps include reviewing your current spending, focusing on saving, paying off your debt, and utilizing online tools and apps.



Is insurance expensive?

As with many things in life, it’s understandable that costs can add up. However, depending on your individual needs and desires, losing the things that are most important to you could cost more financially than insurance coverage protection. A helpful approach is to work with an agent to discuss the coverage options available and what may best suit your insurance needs.



What connects you to the Denver community?

I always describe Denver as a “Little Big City”. It has a down-home feeling and flavor that is just hard to beat! Me and my team all LOVE living and working in Denver and supporting our local community!



Are there any stupid questions to ask you and your team?

No! When it comes to consulting your insurance agent, don’t be afraid to ask questions. The more you know, the more you may get out of your insurance policies. That’s what my team and I do every day for our customers, and it’s knowing we help protect what matters most that has us excited to walk into work every morning.



T Swift definitely got one thing right; we’re happy, free, confused, and lonely at the same time. Take on the wide world of ‘adulting’ safely with Allstate, Denver’s Best Insurance Inc at 303-628-0554—they’re here to help!