American punk rock group, Against Me! has officially canceled their North American tour that had been scheduled for May. The band, who was planning to co-headline the tour alongside prog-metal giants Baroness are hopeful that it will eventually be rescheduled. For now, ticket refunds are now available for all dates and locations; they can be obtained at point of purchase.

This is just one tour among a long list that have been forced to cancel amid countrywide social distancing mandates and shutdowns. Neither Against Me!, Baroness, or any other bands who were planning to be featured along the way, wanted this to be the course of action they had to take. However, they are fully aware that the cancellations are a measure to ensure the safety and well-being of their fans. Their hope is that at some point down the road, when everything re-opens, the tour will be able to pick up without a hitch and be even better than it would have been.

Related Article: Against Me! At Summit Music Hall 12/31/19

Frontwoman Laura Jane Grace issued a statement, “I hope that it’s apparent that this is absolutely not at all what any of us want, and if we had any real choice in the matter we would for sure be out on the road this May. But given the current worldwide situation, we have no other choice but to cancel this amazing tour that we have all been looking forward to since its conception. My definite hope is that this tour does still happen at some point in the future when able. Until then, everyone please stay safe, sane and healthy!”

Some good news for disappointed fans, Against Me! Is not using this hiatus to sit back and forgo their aspirations. Although, there is definitely still room for relaxation and recuperation. They are currently still working on production for their anticipated new album, which is set to be a follow up to Shape Shift With Me. Laura Jane Grace had previously made comments discussing the difficulty of releasing a new album during an election year. However, even this year’s upcoming election has been overshadowed by the mass hysteria brought on by COVID-19. So, it would now seem that new music is what we need more than ever.