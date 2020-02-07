Button down, strap up, and get naughty this Valentine’s Day with some of the sexiest spaces and sultry spots in town. Whether your into some light BDSM, some next-level pup play, or prefer to ride solo down the road of sultry, it’s no question at least one of these lovely, lusty events going on in Denver will satisfy your appetite.

Love You to Death

RACK (Risk Aware Consensual Kink) Room Denver is hosting a macabre, anti-Valentine’s Day to give the spicy some room and leave little for the sweet. The special night of dark, sexy, and stunning will feature dirty good fun and games, alongside some mischievous burlesque to get you all hot and bothered.

Special extra treat, the RACK Room dungeon will be open for play after the curtains close.

The RACK room is a members-only social club which provides a space for the many different expressions of power in love and play; including dominance, submission, bondage, discipline, sadism, masochism, fetishism, etc. Open to those of any orientation, it is the goal of RACK Room to provide a comfortable, safe, and discreet environment where people can meet like-minded folks.

Kinky Trivia

Perhaps your kink is being a know-it-all when it comes to all things hot in the bedroom. If so, ODell Brewing in RiNo is the stop for you on the holiday for lovers. Join in a fun night of trivia on Valentine’s Day with seasoned kinky trivia host, Megan McGivern.

You can also peruse the pop-up shop hosted by Awakening Boutique who will be providing some sexy prizes for the trivia winners.

50 Shades of Gris

RiNo’s Noble Riot is combining two of our favorite things on February 14, sexy beverages and even sexier body play. 50 Shades of Gris is a special wine tasting paired with an educational discussion of all things bondage, domination, submission and masochism.

Co-taught by Noble Riot sommelier Troy Bowen & co-owner Nicole Mattson and professional Denver Dominatrix Mistress Nicci, this special Valentine’s Day class will pair several shades of “Gris” – Pinot Gris, Trousseau Gris and others – with a beginners guide to BDSM.

“Wine can seem unattainable or weird for a beginner. Each of our palates are different, which is why it is fun to explore what we like and what we don’t,” said Mattson. “The same thoughts hold true for BDSM – you don’t have to be in to all of it, but we want to help you explore the possibilities as a couple.”

Designed for couples, the class will be held from 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. on Friday, February 14th at Noble Riot.

“The idea behind most of BDSM is communication – it can really strengthen a relationship if there is good communication as a foundation,” said Mistress Nicci.

My Bloody Valentine

Private club The Sanctuary is calling all folks who have an inclination towards the lurid lane of fetish and kink with the event My Bloody Valentine Vampire Party Play. With permission from Love Slave and a membership test at the door, the door to those with a desire to pay a twisted salute to Valentine’s Day.

Bring your favorite fangs, duck into the dungeon, and experiment with some consensual social club blood play.

The Denver Sanctuary is a private membership Social Club for folks who practice or are interested in the BDSM lifestyle. They offer different events from play parties, classes, meetings, discussion groups, and social events.

Kink- Denver’s Annual Fetish Ball

No need to put the best of the bedroom to rest after Valentine’s Day because the best of sexy is yet to come. Tracks Nightclub is hosting their annual Fetish Ball, Kink, on Friday, February 21, and is delivering the finest in fetish with demos, dancing, vendors, and performers.

Pair up with a partner, bring the whole throuple, or discover the divine in debauchery with the troupe while taking in some fresh fetish education. Sex-positive is taken to the next level in the space that encourages friskiness and pairs it with exploration of fantasy.

From the Leather bar in the Lounge with DJ Brent Milne to the main Tracks dance floor, the music will move you as you dress in your finest leather and lace and don those special-occasion harnesses.