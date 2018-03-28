Thanks to the truly inspired and inspiring leadership of Nancy Keene during her 12 years as PFLAG Denver’s inaugural president, the local chapter became one of the largest and strongest chapters in the country from its founding in February 1980 through the 1990s. Every monthly meeting with Nancy at the helm was a memorable, often life-changing evening of love, support, and valuable information. Back then, every first Wednesday meant PFLAG and an event that I and many others looked forward to and did not want to miss.

For me, the thing that really set Nancy apart was her unwavering demonstration of unconditional love. Nancy reached out to the LGBTQ community in a way that was extraordinary in the 1980s. She went to the community, while also attracting LGBTQ community members to come and support PFLAG.

Who went to innumerable drag shows and Imperial Court coronations? Nancy. Who went to the country western bar and the gay rodeos? Nancy. Who went to the leather bar? Nancy. Who went to any and every gay or lesbian bar where there was dancing? Nancy. Who went to every LGBTQ fundraising event? Nancy. Who went to every gay and lesbian chorus concert? Nancy. Who went to every Pride Parade? Nancy. Who went to the first Gay Games in San Francisco in 1983, and again to the third in Vancouver in 1990? Nancy. Wherever the community was, Nancy went!

And who stepped up to respond to the crisis that we came to know as HIV/AIDS? Nancy. In 1985 she was one of three founders of PFLAG Denver’s AIDS Family Support Group, the first of its kind in the country to support partners, caregivers, parents, and entire families affected by AIDS. For 18 years Nancy almost never missed the AFSG monthly meetings that served over 700 families. Who attended the memorial services of hundreds of community members? Nancy. Who participated in every AIDS Walk? Nancy.

Who was a lifelong member of Metropolitan Community Church of the Rockies, the “gay church,” from its founding location at Evans and Bannock to its current home at 10th and Clarkson? Nancy. Who welcomed EVERYONE into her circle of life, regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity/expression, race, color, creed, social background, national origin, faith tradition, or any other perceived difference? Nancy. She personified a true Christian in her interactions with everyone. Her loving ways never stopped.

Doubly blessed with both a gay son, Mark, and a lesbian daughter,Meredith, Nancy was also surrogate mother and adopted mom to literally hundreds of men and women in Colorado and beyond, if not thousands. We must celebrate Nancy’s life with the same enthusiasm with which she lived hers, even as we shed tears of sadness for the deep loss that her passing represents.

Nancy’s Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, April 7 at 10:00 a.m. at Metropolitan Community Church of the Rockies, 980 Clarkson Street. Founding pastor Rev. Charlie Arehart will be returning to Colorado to lead the memorial service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to PFLAG Denver, P.O. Box 18901, Denver, CO 80218-0901 (pflagdenver.org).