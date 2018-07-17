RuPaul’s Drag Race season nine queen Kimora Blac may have left the competition early, but there is no way in hell we can forget about her. No fading into obscurity here.

This loveable, gorgeous and oftentimes ditzy queen cannot be stopped. With her own show on World of Wonder called Wait, What?, several tours, numerous meet and greets and a fanbase that continues to rapidly grow, Kimora is just getting started.

She will be headlining Aurora Pride on Saturday, August 4, alongside other Drag Race favorites Tatianna and Jiggly Caliente. We had the pleasure of chatting with Kimora about her upcoming visit.

Welcome back to Colorado! We’re excited to have you here for Aurora Pride. What makes performing at Pride so important to you?



It’s like the birthday for gays, to be honest.

It’s like the perfect time to just let go and come out and celebrate with your family, friends, exes, whoever. To celebrate the culture of being homo and being happy. The best thing about it is it’s not just about being homo, but it’s about inviting the heterosexuals and straights in and educating them on what it’s like to be happy, gay, and fun.

What does Pride personally mean to you?

Pride to me means celebration. It means to celebrate who you are and not be ashamed, and finding out your story and what you’re going to do next.

Pride happens every single year at the same time and it’s all about just remembering where you are and where you come from and what you do and how you live and how you see life. It’s just like an amazing birthday, and one I look forward to every year. And to see drag queens, hello!

What can audiences generally expect from a Kimora Blac performance?

I am very fond of sexual songs; like I love to make people feel like super, super hot in their chair. I’m like a sex vixen, so all my songs are usually open minded and have fun beats. And always seductive costumes!

Blac is my last name for a reason, so black is my signature color. I’m all about latex, bondage, and things like that. I love making people feel the song I’m doing. I’m not a sublime girl, not really into the splits; there’s a bunch of girls who can do them. I’m just very seductive, very hypnotizing. Like, ‘oh my God, is that really a woman or a man?’

You’ll be sharing the stage at Aurora Pride with Tatianna and Jiggly; are you close with these girls?



I am so excited! Tati, Jiggly, and I, first of all, that’s three different personalities for sure.

Jiggly, she’s fun. That girl has a mouth on her, and I love doing shows with her. She’s a fun one, and I hope she sings. I like the way she does stuff from her album.

Who are some of your other favorite Drag Race queens to perform with and why?

I am obsessed with Carmen Carrera, Raja, Violet Chachki, so many.

It is insane to see how much drag has grown and how different drag is now. When I started doing drag, I was educated that it was about ruffles, big hair, and glitter. Now, drag has gone from that to walking the Vogue runway. So, it’s insane to see how it has evolved throughout the years. It’s hard to have one favorite to be honest; but if I must pick one, then it’s me [laughs].

How are you keeping your name on everyone’s lips?

I’m just staying current, you know? That’s a good question. I’m staying super current and not rushing things.

A lot of people ask me if I regret going home second, or do I regret not being on All Stars. Honestly, I’m not in a rush. I go by the book and I feel like my drag is not on a timeline. A lot of girls try do a lot of things all at once and I feel like your moment will come naturally if you truly love what you do. So, you have to stay super current. Fresh new photos, fresh new looks, lip syncs, costumes. Keep them on their toes.

Do you believe you received the villain edit on your season?

I don’t think so. I feel like Season Nine didn’t really have one. I feel like we were all lovey.

What were your thoughts on the most recent season? Were you Team Aquaria?

Oh my God, I was so happy with the top four. This was honestly the first time I could not choose one. I was happy with all of them. I feel like Kameron is the best at lip syncing, and Asia is tenured. She knows what she is doing. Aquaria just looks absolutely stunning, and Eureka is so humble. It was like, who do I choose?

Honestly, if I had to pick one out of the four, it would be Aquaria, because I like to see a young girl like that go far and I hope she takes it on to the next level. We have seen what she can do, so let’s see if she can continue it. I can totally see her owning her own fashion line.

Tell us what it’s like filming your WOW show Wait, What? It is hilarious.

Oh my god, so producers contacted me saying that they wanted to do a show with me. They wanted to know what I thought about doing a show where I teach people. I’m confused, like where is this going? Me teaching, I don’t think people would understand, and they said it would be called Wait, What? It’s more about them asking me questions and I’d be with a certain queen and we answer. I’m like, ‘oh that’s perfect; I would totally fail everything.’

So, it’s been amazing. I wish people would see the behind the scenes, because sometimes the producers don’t even know what they’re saying. They don’t even know the answer to the questions, and that’s the most hilarious thing about it. It’s so funny. Honestly, my goal is for people to know that it’s okay if they don’t know something. Not everyone is a genius. Some fans are like, ‘oh my god, I didn’t know there were that many planets or Pluto wasn’t a planet.’ Well, there you go.

Even though you were on Drag Race for only three episodes, has the show changed your life for the better?

Yes. It’s interesting because I was doing drag before Drag Race, but the show skyrocketed my career. Now, I feel like I’m back to the norm, but busier, if that makes any sense. I am completely grateful for it. I never thought I would be able to see this many people and cities and things like that. So, I encourage anyone who wants to try out for Drag Race to do it. Put it on your resume. If you love drag, go for it. If you hate it, then don’t do it [laughs].

There has been some backlash about the way Drag Race portrays minorities within the queer community. How do you feel about this?

Here’s the thing. Not everyone is going to be satisfied, and that’s how I look at it. Nowadays, with the presidency and many other horrible issues, no one is going to be satisfied and I think people just kind of need to open their eyes a little bit more. Focus on things that should be focused on. I think RuPaul’s Drag Race has gone in a great direction in teaching kids that there is drag and taking queer culture to television. No one has done that before, and this is something we should be celebrating. Now that we have it, what’s the problem? That’s how I see it. Keep the anger focused on Trump.

What are some upcoming projects we should be on the lookout for? What’s the next big thing for Kimora Blac?

Well, obviously look out if I’m on All Stars [laughs]. I have been talking about opening my own management team where I scope out local talent and put them to work and show them what it feels like to be, not like on the show, but feel like an actual performer where you live out of luggage and travel world to world. I have been wanting to do this. I feel like there is so much local talent that people don’t see, and I would love to showcase a lot of them. I think the world needs to see these stunning and amazing individuals.