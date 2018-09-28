While a film based on the life of the iconic Sir Elton John comes as no surprise, the new film Rocketman may not quite be what critics and fans are expecting.

Starting with his journey as prodigy at the Royal Academy of Music through his significant musical partnership with Bernie Taupin, the film embarks on the journey of capturing the “uncensored, human story” of the crooner. Actor Taron Egerton revealed to Collider the new film uses the songs as a vessel to tell a story, but not necessarily that of John himself.

“Everyone thinks it’s a bio-pic. It isn’t. It’s a fantasy musical, so it’s actually his songs used to express important beats in his life at emotional moments. He’s not the only character that sings.”

The movie, directed by Dexter Fletcher and also starring Bryce Dallas Howard and Richard Madden, is currently in production, and a release date has been scheduled for Summer 2019.

A new photograph has surfaced of actor Egerton in the role of the soul-pop pianist, and his embodiment is downright marvelous.

Egerton said he took singing lessons in order to prepare for the role and was diving deep into choreography in order to fully embody the essence of the beloved star.

“We’re going to use a variety of techniques, but I will always be singing on set. No miming. I’m just not interested in doing it that way.”

After five decades in the entertainment industry, John has achieved 38 gold and 31 platinum albums, has sold more than 300 million records worldwide, and has produced favorites like “Your Song,” “Yellow Brick Road,” “Daniel,” and the film’s title song, “Rocketman” Critics, fans, and film lovers alike are all eager to see what Egerton and the team put out next year.