When the news broke in 2018 that Project Runway’s dynamic duo, host/judge Heidi Klum and contestants’ mentor Tim Gunn, were leaving the show, fans were heartbroken. However, it would not be the end for this iconic pair. Klum and Gunn departed from Project Runway to partner and create their own fashion competition series called Making the Cut, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video March 27.

In Making the Cut, 12 designers and entrepreneurs are given the opportunity to compete against one another in an international competition and elevate one of their businesses with $1 million, a mentorship from Amazon Fashion head Christine Beauchamp, and an exclusive clothing line on Amazon. Two episodes will air weekly for five weeks, with the finale scheduled to air on April 24. Additionally, the winning looks will be available to purchase on Amazon immediately after each episode.

OUT FRONT had the pleasure of chatting more with Gunn about the show, why he and Klum decided to pursue this new venture, and how he never really intended to pursue a career in fashion. In the end, he made it work.

Hi, Tim! Thank you for taking the time to chat with me about your brand-new Amazon show, Making the Cut. What can viewers expect?

The comparisons to Project Runway are going to be natural, of course. As Heidi and I say, we wouldn’t have Making the Cut if we haven’t had the Project Runway experience. It’s an evolution of that brand in many, many ways, and our executive producer, Sara Rea’, was the showrunner for Runway for our last 11 seasons. So, no one knows better than Sara about what we can and can’t do and shouldn’t do. Heidi, Sara, and I have been huddling for years about what we wanted to do with Runway, and you know how network executives are. They are very intractable when something’s a success. They don’t want to change it, and Heidi, Sara, and I had a vision about what we wanted to do.

We wanted to do something more global, and we wanted to really talk about branding because you can have a beautiful dress, but if you don’t understand sourcing, production, marketing, visual merchandising, retail, if you don’t have that entire rubric of a skill set, then you’re lost. So, Making the Cut is really about branding. It’s the conversation that we’re always coming back to when I’m making my rounds at the design studio. I’m always asking the designers, how does this particular garment fit in with the larger vision of your brand? It’s a more comprehensive dialogue, and frankly, a much more interesting one.

Gunn, you and Heidi seem to have the best time when together. What has it been like to work with her for all these years?

What’s so interesting is, we do have a great time together, but on Runway, we barely interacted. She had her role; I had mine. The only time we would really interact was during the last six seasons when I was presenting the models to the judges. The top three and bottom three.

In Making the Cut, we are joined at the hip the whole time. It’s fantastic. We have a blast. In each episode, there’s a vignette that doesn’t enhance the plot, but it shows Heidi and me in a light that people really haven’t seen us in. We’re making croissants in Paris; I arranged for Heidi to dance with the Moulin Rouge; we have a blast. Because those vignettes are rather long, I haven’t seen the final cut of the show, I think they’re moving the vignettes onto a Making the Cut YouTube channel, so you can watch them in their entirety.

I saw that Making the Cut will also feature models of all sizes. As we know, this has been a problematic issue for years. Do you think the fashion industry is getting better with this?

Well, generally speaking, yes, but it needs to get even better. The wonderful thing about working with Amazon is that their customer is a real person. Their customer is not one of those rare, couture purchasers.

So, even the sizing aspect, working with Amazon has been phenomenally gratifying and rewarding because these winning looks will be shoppable in 200 countries and territories, and Amazon knows all the metrics of sizing in various regions, and the sophistication is mind blowing. With models of all sizes on Making the Cut, we don’t even talk about it. It’s just very matter-of-fact. They’re here.

Why do you think it took ‘til Season 16 for Project Runway to finally get plus-size models?

It was a battle with the network. That constant, constant battle, and finally the network cried uncle, and we were allowed to do it. Our ratings went up almost 20 percent, and that was because of the models!

That is mind-blowing. You would think the network would have done that much sooner.

Absolutely. I was on a failed, ABC daytime show called The Revolution back in, I don’t remember when it was, seems like forever ago, but also seems like yesterday. I was desperate to do a plus-size fashion show, and no one would support it.

I said, who do you think is sitting at home watching the show at 1:00 in the afternoon? They said, absolutely not because we don’t want people to feel bad. I said, the whole point of this is, it’ll feel fantastic! They’ll feel inspired; we’ll see how great they can look. That’s the point!

Can we expect a Season Two of Making the Cut?

We are hoping so, but this pandemic is throwing us some serious curve balls. Heidi and I made a call out weeks ago before this happened. We made a call out for auditions, but people can’t travel. I mean, we can do a lot virtually, but you want to meet these people. So, things are on hold, but we are crossing our fingers that it will happen.

What trends should we be on the lookout for this spring and summer?

Oh, God, Denny, I’m the anti-trend guy. I always said to people, if there’s a trend out there that pulls at your heartstrings, go ahead. Otherwise, just ignore it. I’m an advocate for finding items, silhouettes, proportions, colors that work for you and just keep wearing them. One of the nice things about fashion today today is that there really is something for everyone.

What’s next for you? Any other upcoming projects we should be on the lookout for?

I don’t have my radar up for anything at the moment. I’m ecstatic to sit back and enjoy the unfolding of this first season of Making the Cut, but we’ll see. Like I said earlier, life’s path can be very serendipitous. You never know what’s coming up, but I will also say I’m so lucky. I’ve had so many incredible opportunities I never dreamed would have happened, and the whole TV phenomenon happened after I turned 50.

I mean, when do you have a second life like that? But, because I have been so lucky and had so many wonderful opportunities, whenever I’m asked, ‘What would you want to do that you haven’t done,’ I feel it would be like throwing hubris in the face of an angry god. Don’t go there; I’ll be struck by lightning. I’m just very, very lucky and grateful.

