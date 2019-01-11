Hit Broadway musical A Bronx Tale just hit the Denver Center for the Performing Arts.

The show takes you to the stoops of the Bronx in the 1960s—where a young man is caught between the father he loves and the mob boss he’d love to be.

Bursting with high-energy dance numbers and original doo-wop tunes, A Bronx Tale is a story of loyalty and family. Fans are calling it a family-friendly classic, and comparing it to Westside Story and Jersey Boys. Check out these candid student interviews below and get pumped.

