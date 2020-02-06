New year, new you, new fitness plan? If you’re looking for a way to tone up and work on yourself, look no further than Platform Strength in RiNo. It’s an awesome that encourages personal growth as well as strength training. We talked to owner and trainer Emily Schomm about the business, what it’s built on, and what makes Platform unique.

How did you first start working in the fitness realm?

I started being a trainer after going through my own big journey of self-transformation. I actually was on reality TV and had to watch myself on TV, which was one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do. We can always avoid the mirror; we can always kind of run away and shove the feelings of certain things down. Then, when you watch it on TV with millions of other people, it’s all in your face. I really just had to have this moment of, why do I hate who I am?

Why do I not like who I am? And in my head, it was all physical. But what was really happening was, I was just not content with what was inside; it had nothing to do with my outside appearance, but a lot to do with my own, personal beliefs and who I was and where I was going.

So, I really didn’t know what to do, but movement has always been very therapeutic for me, so I started moving; I started training; I started going to the gym; I started making better decisions. I stopped drinking and would go to the gym instead. And it really did radically shift not just how I felt about myself, but my overall mood and my energy levels.

And it was kind of through that when I realized how many people are looking for answers when it comes to loving themselves and feeling healthy. I felt like I was finding answers and realized pretty quickly that I feel like I have the ability to do this for the rest of my life. So, I dove straight in about nine years ago; I became a personal trainer at a gym after washing dogs in order to pay bills. And then from there started my own business in 2012 which was an online, personal training gym, and that helped me build a basis for Platform.

The name Platform Strength has a double meaning of platform as in foundation of strength, but it’s also my platform to kind of bring all the things that I’ve been doing into one place and really create a safe space for people.

What made you open up a gym here in RiNo?

I knew if I ever had a brick and mortar, it would have to be in a place that really represented what I love. There are lots of people and art and kind of this really wonderful vibe that RiNo brings offering growth in Denver, which is so needed. I’ve been in offices and coffee shops in this area for about five years, going from coffee shop to coffee shop, always loving this area. So, I knew I had to be in this place.

What do you think is different or special about your approach?

I think there are a lot of things that make it different, but the people are number one. You can have on paper what you want to feel like and look like and what the programming is, but unless the people make you feel at home, and unless you feel comfortable to be who you are and say what you need in a program or in a strength training environment, it won’t be a good fit.

I feel like we allow a lot of people to express who they are and express their needs. If people tell me that something feels uncomfortable, if they’re working through an injury, we modify, There is no one-size-fits-all. And we represent that in our programming by allowing three different tiers, build, burn, and athlete, so every class that you take, you choose what you want to work on, which is important, since we all have different goals.

Fitness does not look like six packs, and strength does not look like someone flexing with their shirt off. It really comes in all shapes and sizes. And it is so powerful when someone taps into their own strength. It’s taking the focus off what I look like and turning the focus to how I feel, how strong I feel. That translates to how I show up in the world that I’m in, and especially in the world that we live in, you have to show up with your shoulders back and shake the hand strong and be confident. I want to empower other people to find that as well.

What do you hope the next few years with Platform holds?

I want to see Platform continue to grow in our community, helping people get strong physically but also mentally, and find more and more ways to give back as much as we can to the community around us!

Photos by Diana Davis