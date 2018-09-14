If you were to mix the dancehall beats of Diplo with the vocal talent of Sam Smith, you would have British singer-songwriter MNEK whose debut album Language was released September 7. The album is quickly garnering well deserved praise from fans who have patiently waited for the release since the song “Tongue” was teased back in February.

There are 13 full tracks with thee interludes, all of which blend MNEK’s charisma, vocal range, and natural command of every project he is a part of. You may remember his collaboration with Haliee Steinfeld for the Pride perfect track “Colour.”

Born Uzoechi Osisioma “Uzo” Emenike, the 23-year-old has been outspoken about the importance of queer, POC representation in the music industry. It is hard not to fall in love with his activism and the close relationships he keeps with his fans; plus the foreign accent makes him all the more alluring.

Each track, from “Background” to “Touched By You,” is gorgeously produced but cohesively flows from one to another, a difficult balance for an artist’s first full album. While much of his fanbase is in the U.K., he is sure to gain more attention in the United States if he continues on this successful trajectory. You can check him out yourself on most music streaming platforms. Plus, MNEK collaborated with Apple Music to create a playlist “For a Poppin’ Pride.”

Photos courtesy Facebook