Every year the Met Gala turns out some of the boldest and iconic fashion moments. This year, the theme was “Fashion and the Catholic Imagination,” a theme that would put some in mind of the history the Catholic Church has against the LGBTQ community. However, this didn’t stop Lena Waithe from coming in a pride flag cape and suit, making history, and looking absolutely stunning while doing so.

Waithe isn’t new to making history, as she became the first black woman to win an Emmy for comedy writing last year. In her April cover story in Vanity Fair, she said “Being born a gay black female is not a revolutionary act. Being proud to be a gay black female is.”

Now, she’s breaking more boundaries by donning the symbol for pride across her shoulders during a religiously themed event. The outfit was designed by Carolina Herrer, and will go down as one of the Met Gala’s most iconic looks.

Photo courtesy Facebook