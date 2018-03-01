The bizarre and supernatural looks Berlin-based queen, Hungry, creates are transforming drag.

By constructing her appearances with embellishments, facial-accessories and distorted makeup, she presents herself as part human, part alien, an aesthetic the queer community quickly became obsessed with.

stoning is for ugly ghouls. #isshehungry A post shared by Hungry (@isshehungry) on Dec 19, 2017 at 3:46pm PST

When she emerged in the European drag scene nearly four years ago, the unearthly style she is known for today was too far-fetched. As she was finding her footing in drag, Hungry focused on fashioning a persona that would somewhat pass as the feminine ideal in order to pass as a more traditional queen.

However, once she became comfortable and started being herself and embracing her weirdness, her artistic passion exploded–making her spiral into the queen she is today.

hællo, I’m on this odd website again, to post a video of me looking great so everyone feels a bit worse about themselves. wælcome. pic.twitter.com/9xQDIIeuPh — Hungry (@isshehungry) November 16, 2017

Nearly all of her looks involve pitch-black contacts, the illusion of multiple eyes, and futuristic clothing reminiscent of Pan’s Labyrinth. It’s a fantastical art form, and as drag continues to flourish in popularity, there’s no doubt Hungry will, too.

Today, her inventive talent appears on Björk’s most recent album cover, Utopia, released on November 24, 2017 for which she painted the singer in “Hungry face.” Although Bjork herself appears on the cover, Hungry did her look. The Icelandic singer’s album is radical, feminist, and breathtakingly artistic–perfectly contributing to Hungry’s drag.

Beyond this, Hungry has amassed 233,000 followers on Instagram and has had her face appear on a billboard in Times Square. Additionally, she has performed alongside Sasha Velour, Ru Paul’s Drag Race season 9 winner, in Brooklyn. With all this popularity, comes inevitable imitation. Although she has struggled with a multitude of queens recreating and stealing her guise, she’s grown content with the fact there’s no way to stop it.

And, besides there can only be one Hungry.

